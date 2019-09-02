Holness leads tributes to Dr Baugh

Prime Minister Andrew Holness led the tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Dr Kenneth Baugh, who died yesterday aged 78.

Those joining the prime minister included former Prime Minister Bruce Golding, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips and Cabinet Minister Olivia Grange

“Dr Baugh was a true gentleman of Jamaican politics,” Holness stated. “He was known to many as a kind person. He exemplified dignity and integrity throughout his life. He was universally respected. Both sides of the political aisle respected him. He will be sadly missed. His death will leave a void,” the prime minister stated.

Dr Baugh served as deputy to Golding when he led Jamaica from 2007 to 2011, representing the people of St Catherine West Central in the House of Representatives at the time.

Describing Dr Baugh as an example of integrity, Golding said the late parliamentarian was a person of impeccable character.

“I am deeply saddened at the passing of Dr Ken Baugh. While not unexpected in view of his prolonged illness, it is still painful to those of us who knew him well and worked closely with him,” Golding said in his tribute.

“Ken was a person of unquestionable integrity, which he steadfastly maintained even in the tumult of political life. He was passionate about giving public service whether as a gifted surgeon at the Cornwall Regional Hospital or as a Member of Parliament and minister of government. As our foreign minister and chief diplomat, he was knowledgeable, suave, persuasive and effective. As my deputy prime minister, he was absolutely trustworthy and I benefited from his sound judgement and advice.

“Jamaica will be poorer for the loss of this great and noble son, but considerably richer for his legacy of service and his example of humility and integrity.

“My heartfelt condolences are extended to Vilma, his children and the members of his family,” Golding stated.

Dr Phillips, in expressing sadness at the loss of the former chairman and deputy leader of the JLP, said that Jamaica had lost “a dedicated son.

“While I was the minister of health, I appreciated his willingness to offer help and advice,” Dr Phillips said.

“The nation has lost a true and dedicated son, who was always willing to cooperate at every opportunity for the public good.

“On behalf of the Parliamentary Opposition, I offer condolences to Dr Baugh's wife, family, friends and his colleagues in the Jamaica Labour Party,” Dr Phillips said.

And Grange, the minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, described Dr Baugh as one whom she loved dearly.

“He was one of the nicest individuals. As minister, he was humble. As deputy prime minister, he was extremely humble. He was really an excellent physician and surgeon. He was just a wonderful person.

“As minister of foreign affairs, he contributed tremendously in how we conducted the business of the nation internationally. As Minister of Health, he made great strides in setting our policy on a very progressive journey and he must be credited for a number of things that have been done in health under the Jamaica Labour Party administrations. And, he was one of the outstanding medical practitioners of Jamaica. His contribution was in so many ways and his community service was tremendous.

“Dr Baugh was one of those individuals who could stand above the fray; a real statesman. He never got caught up in partisan politics, although he was firmly a Jamaica Labour Party man. He was able to reach out to others and to ensure that there was a good relationship between both sides of the House. And in his everyday life, he cared for so many regardless of politics,” Grange said.