Holness, parties main reasons diehards vote
Almost one-half of Jamaicans who would vote for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) say their main reason for doing so is that they want Andrew Holness to continue as prime minister, according to the latest public opinion survey conducted by pollster Bill Johnson.
At the same time, Johnson reported that only 11 per cent of People's National Party (PNP) voters said they would mark their X beside the head because they want Dr Peter Phillips to become prime minister.
The poll, conducted August 21-23 among 1,000 voting-age Jamaicans islandwide has a sampling error of plus or minus three per cent and was commissioned by the Jamaica Observer.
Johnson said the poll also found that 42 per cent of JLP voters are voting for the party's candidates because they want the JLP to continue to govern the country, compared to 76 per cent of PNP voters who are voting for the PNP because they want it to govern the country.
Also, six per cent of JLP supporters are voting for the party because of the person who would be their Member of Parliament, compared to 12 per cent of PNP voters who are moved by the same reason on their side.
