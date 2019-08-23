Holness plans major changes at NWA

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has indicated that there will be major changes in the structure of the National Works Agency (NWA) in coming months.

He told Wednesday's ceremony marking the reopening of the newly renovated George's River Bridge, which gives access to Mavis Bank and its adjoining communities in St Andrew East Rural, that there will have to be improvements at the agency with the completion of the major infrastructure works being done across the island.

“The organisation will have to improve their service delivery, because the truth is that, with the level of construction projects that they will have to supervise, it is a whole different enterprise level that is needed to manage the scale and magnitude of construction civil works in Jamaica,” the prime minister said.

“I had that conversation with the executive management of the NWA and I am certain that in the coming months, with the new projects to come, that it will be a totally different level of management and planning, execution, monitoring and evaluation that will be done by the NWA, and I am going to be personally involved in ensuring that the organisation steps up to the plate and delivers the quality and level of supervision that the public is going to expect of the national engineering and civil works agency,” he added.

He noted that the George's River Bridge had been an impediment to the residents of the area, because it was only about five metres wide, which limited it to single-lane traffic. Having been widened to some 36 feet, it can now accommodate two vehicles passing at the same time.

In addition, he said that both the NWA and the National Water Commission have been given directives that whatever infrastructure the Government builds must be able to withstand a “100-year event”.

However, he noted that the world has been seeing such events happen with greater frequency, even every 10 years, which means that infrastructure has to be built in such a way that it doesn't have to be rebuilt every 10 years.

He noted that there are only two major legacy projects left to be completed — the Hagley Park Road Improvement Project and the Constant Spring Road upgrading — and he had noticed some level of fatigue creeping into the public's response to the projects.

However, he recalled that they were being done to make Kingston the capital city not only of Jamaica, but the entire Caribbean in the near future, in terms of its infrastructure and quality of life, including the arts, entertainment and culture.

“So we understand that we need to wrap up very quickly the missing roadworks that are taking place in Kingston,” he said.

He said that with the school year about to start, there will be a need to reduce the works so as to accommodate a smooth flow of traffic across the city, and this would be sustained carrying on the projects in a selective way next year.

The ceremony was also addressed by first-term Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural Juliet Holness, who is also the wife of the prime minister.

The bridge, which is located in Violet Bank, was renovated at a cost of $21 million by the NWA.