Homeless Trelawny man still unfit to plead
MORRIS “Rassimong” Small, the homeless mentally ill man who has been unable to find a space at the Trelawny Infirmary due to COVID-19 restrictions, was yesterday found unfit to plead when he appeared before the parish court.
Small's case has been before the court since 2004.
The tall, statuesque man was unresponsive when Parish Judge Ruth Lawrence asked: “How are you, Mr Small?” However, when asked to be seated, he complied.
Small was examined by two psychiatrists, Dr Lloyd Hope and Dr Lisabeth Crossman, who concluded that he was unfit to plead. However, based on the report summarised by the clerk of courts, Dr Crossman had requested a record of his treatment over the years to assist with his evaluation.
The 68-year-old Falmouth native was thrown behind bars after he was charged with malicious destruction of property for allegedly using a stone to smash the windscreen of a Nissan motor car in the town in 2002. Small's case came to public attention following the death of 81-year-old Noel Chambers, who died in prison on January 27 after 40 years awaiting trial for murder. Like Small, he was deemed unfit to plead.
During his court appearance on July 30 Small was represented by Hugh Faulkner, the former executive director of the Legal Aid Council who acted as a friend of the court. At the time, Faulkner explained that efforts would be made to have Small housed at the infirmary instead of having him sent back to the Department of Corrections. Today, there was no legal aid representative in court on Small's behalf.
In responding to the clerk of courts' comment that the Legal Aid Council's resources could be beneficial, Judge Lawrence informed the court that she was in contact with the Lay Magistrates Association in Trelawny with whom a discussion is taking place on how Small could be housed. She further explained that a guardian would need to be assigned to him to monitor his medication intake.
In the coming week Small has an appointment at Cornwall Regional Hospital for further evaluation. His court matter will continue on September 2, 2020.
