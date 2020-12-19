Homes for wards of State get computers

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is the recipient of tablets and a laptop computer donated by MC Systems, technology arm of the Jamaica National Group.

Audrey Budhi, director of Children and Family Programmes at the CPFSA, expressed her gratitude for the donation. Here Dodgry Newell (right), senior manager, customer experience at MC Systems; presents the laptop to Ainsley Rodhen, who accepted it on behalf of one of the homes for wards of the State.

The tablets will be distributed to homes for children. Presentation was made at the offices of the CPFSA in downtown Kingston, recently.