Homeschool frustration

IT seems not all parents are happy with the strategies teachers are using to keep their children engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown of schools.

In two sets of voice notes making the rounds on WhatsApp, parents are heard complaining about the volume of work being sent to their phones via the popular app.

In one of them, a man who says he is a taxi driver had a back and forth with his son's teacher, telling her the messages were preventing him from getting calls, which he said has jeopardised his livelihood.

“I am a poor father. I run taxi. Now nobody nah travel to all dat. Mi nah guh have service pon mi phone every day fi yuh send di work.

“Mi nuh have no Internet. Mi buy one likkle service put pon mi phone fi talk to mi family overseas and suppm. It soon up. So when it up I don't know how it going to work,” the man said.

Later, apparently in response to comments from the teacher, he said:

“Yes, Ma'am. Mi understand all a dat, but what I'm trying to say to you [is that] you sending more than one work and it keep banking up my phone. My phone cannot receive no call when people calling me to pick them up — that's what I'm trying to say to you.

“And I don't have any Internet at my yard. Suppose I didn't have any Internet phone? How would you get those work to [name of son]?”

Confirmation came from Principal Michael Sutherland of Central Branch Primary that it is a legitimate recording from a parent.

In another set of messages, a woman appeared to agree with the taxi driver and argued that the teacher must not have anything better to do.

“Mi understand da man yah... Teacher need a life. It look like a she one live so she nuh have anything fi do.

“Now you tell me: Di ooman put yesterday 'school start at 9 o'clock, break 12:00-12:30 and start 12:35 and end 2:30'.

She continued, “Di ooman send about 40 work pon mi phone and dis mawnin as 9 o'clock come di... ooman start back again. It look like she nuh understand when di prime minister say school lock...

“Di Government neva tell har say fi send no work pon people phone. A blackboard she teach pon. Weh she a full up people phone wid dis amount a work fah? Weh she nuh go lie dung an rest harself?”

The Government declared that all schools close for an initial two weeks when the first imported case of COVID-19 was confirmed on the island. The closure took effect on March 13 and will run until March 27, after which school closures will extend to the end of the Easter term.

Similar closures have taken effect all around the world as the number of people infected with and dying from the disease increases.

Some parents have been posting apologies to teachers for taking them for granted in the past; and some have been joining the call for increased salaries for teachers.

One mother in Israel, who said she has four children but only two computers in the house, posted a now viral video in which she expressed being overwhelmed not only by the “millions of WhatsApp messages” being sent by the teachers, but also her inability to teach some of the subject areas, including music from a score and improper fractions.

“This distance learning thing isn't working,” she said. “Enough guys! Teachers, dial it down. Lower the expectations.

“Now our children will find out how dumb we are. It's not right,” she said.

The woman, who filmed the video from her car, also complained about the many questions received about the state of her children, who she said were spending all day on phones, eating non-stop and sleeping well.

“Ask me how I'm feeling. I'm falling to pieces.”

She ended the video by saying: “If we don't die of corona[virus] we'll die of distance learning.”

— Kimone Thompson