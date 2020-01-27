Hon Jah Paul joins fight to end violence against women

New York-based Jamaican activist and entertainer Honorable Jah Paul has joined the fight against violence against women, dedicating his latest song (Mi love mi) New York wife, to the cause. Born Paul Haughton in Granville, St James, the singer is a familiar face against violence generally, and gun violence, in particular, in Brooklyn, New York.

He told the Jamaica Observer in a previous interview that he felt the pain of gun violence when a fellow entertainer and close friend was gunned down in Kingston, Jamaica. “Sometimes it is really who feels it knows it,” he said then.

He was very moved by the recent killing of three women by intimate partners in Jamaica. “We men have to know that women are not our property to do with as we please,” said Jah Paul. “We must love and cherish them, recognise their worth as equal human beings, and love them as wives, girlfriends and mothers,” he added.

Jah Paul, who will be performing the song at the 24th annual BOB Marley birthday tribute at Sony Hall, New York, on February 1, 2020. wrote the song prior to the incidents but said its message was clear that he loved his wife “and if you love someone you can't do violence to them”.

He wrote the song and jointly produced it with RK, his partner for the label Twinkle Star Recording and Reggae Yard Vibe based in Waterhouse, Kingston.