Hon Jah Paul joins fight to end violence against women
New York-based Jamaican activist and entertainer Honorable Jah Paul has joined the fight against violence against women, dedicating his latest song (Mi love mi) New York wife, to the cause. Born Paul Haughton in Granville, St James, the singer is a familiar face against violence generally, and gun violence, in particular, in Brooklyn, New York.
He told the Jamaica Observer in a previous interview that he felt the pain of gun violence when a fellow entertainer and close friend was gunned down in Kingston, Jamaica. “Sometimes it is really who feels it knows it,” he said then.
He was very moved by the recent killing of three women by intimate partners in Jamaica. “We men have to know that women are not our property to do with as we please,” said Jah Paul. “We must love and cherish them, recognise their worth as equal human beings, and love them as wives, girlfriends and mothers,” he added.
Jah Paul, who will be performing the song at the 24th annual BOB Marley birthday tribute at Sony Hall, New York, on February 1, 2020. wrote the song prior to the incidents but said its message was clear that he loved his wife “and if you love someone you can't do violence to them”.
He wrote the song and jointly produced it with RK, his partner for the label Twinkle Star Recording and Reggae Yard Vibe based in Waterhouse, Kingston.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy