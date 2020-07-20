Honey Bun Foundation moves to help SMEs

Twenty- two small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been given the opportunity to rebuild and re-enforce their businesses courtesy of The Honey Bun Foundation.

The one-year-old foundation, whose mission is to “create powerful business models for SMEs and the creative industry to become transformational industries for Jamaica's economy”' has developed its first curriculum: Create your Strategic Roadmap.

The eight-week, 12-course virtual programme is being offered by some of the best business trainers on the island including Danielle Terrelonge (DRT Communications), Rowena Coe (MSL ), Julie Thompson and Canadian-based strategist Alex Ihama (School of Greatness).

The trainers will take the operators of the SMEs through the main areas of business, including market research, marketing, human resources, finance, e-commerce and export.

The courses are aimed at rebuilding, re-enforcing and empowering SMEs to thrive during and after COVID-19.

The trainers have joined forces with The Honey Bun Foundation and have significantly discounted their services, so that the entire offering only costs participants $50,000.

Private sector entities have joined in the partnership to offer all 12 courses, free of cost to select SMEs which are serious about the growth of their business and the process, but have financial constraints.

So far, scholarships have been offered by Wisyco, Fleetwood Jamaica Limited, Sagicor, National Commercial Bank, and EXIM Bank through their Business Advisory Service Initiative.

“We understand what everyone has been through and are still going through during this challenging moment in our history. That's why we are so grateful to our sponsors and trainers who have stepped up to offer critical support to our SMEs and by extension, the national economy.

“This is the tip of the iceberg of what can be achieved when we all work together,” said Nashauna Lalah The Honey Bun Foundation's general manager,

Each course has built-in deliverables for the participants to complete which will ensure that at the end of the eight weeks, they have an outline of a strategic map highlighting the areas of their business that may need the most attention as they move forward.

The curriculum, which began on July 16, will run until September 3.