Honey Bun launches 'Donuts for Nurses'
International Nurses Day, which was celebrated on Tuesday, was made much sweeter for Jamaican nurses at hospitals and select health centres across the island, thanks to Honey Bun Limited and its 'Donuts for Nurses' initiative.
Donuts for Nurses will see Honey Bun delivering donuts to nurses currently battling COVID-19, for the next four weeks. According to the company, the sweet treats are tokens of appreciation for the valuable work done by the island's nurses.
Honey Bun's Chief Executive Officer Michelle Chong said it was important for the company to recognise nurses.
“We want to thank our nurses for their unwavering service. At Honey Bun, we do not wish to forget the hands our children were first placed in at birth, and the hands to which we will return in our final days. We want to congratulate, recognise and encourage you each day. But, mostly, we want to thank you,” said Chong.
The first delivery went to the Nurses Association of Jamaica and was accepted by its president, Carmen Johnson, on behalf of her team of nurses.
“Thank you so much, Honey Bun,” said Johnson, as she accepted the donuts with a wide smile covered by a mask.
CEO of Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Kathleen Cooper said that the Donuts for Nurses initiative was a real blessing, as it will alleviate the need to provide snacks for the hard-working nurses multiple times per day.
According to Cooper, it was especially welcomed by nurses attending to COVID-19 patients, who are challenged to leave the hospital wards.
Matron at the KPH Joan Walker Nicholson thanked the Honey Bun team and emphasised that the nurses were sincerely appreciative of the treat, especially on their special day.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy