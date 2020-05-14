Honey Bun launches 'Donuts for Nurses'

International Nurses Day, which was celebrated on Tuesday, was made much sweeter for Jamaican nurses at hospitals and select health centres across the island, thanks to Honey Bun Limited and its 'Donuts for Nurses' initiative.

Donuts for Nurses will see Honey Bun delivering donuts to nurses currently battling COVID-19, for the next four weeks. According to the company, the sweet treats are tokens of appreciation for the valuable work done by the island's nurses.

Honey Bun's Chief Executive Officer Michelle Chong said it was important for the company to recognise nurses.

“We want to thank our nurses for their unwavering service. At Honey Bun, we do not wish to forget the hands our children were first placed in at birth, and the hands to which we will return in our final days. We want to congratulate, recognise and encourage you each day. But, mostly, we want to thank you,” said Chong.

The first delivery went to the Nurses Association of Jamaica and was accepted by its president, Carmen Johnson, on behalf of her team of nurses.

“Thank you so much, Honey Bun,” said Johnson, as she accepted the donuts with a wide smile covered by a mask.

CEO of Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Kathleen Cooper said that the Donuts for Nurses initiative was a real blessing, as it will alleviate the need to provide snacks for the hard-working nurses multiple times per day.

According to Cooper, it was especially welcomed by nurses attending to COVID-19 patients, who are challenged to leave the hospital wards.

Matron at the KPH Joan Walker Nicholson thanked the Honey Bun team and emphasised that the nurses were sincerely appreciative of the treat, especially on their special day.