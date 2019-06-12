Honoured to dig Seaga's grave

Keane Cunningham has only ever dug two graves.

So, when he was contacted by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation on Sunday to dig the grave in which the body of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga will be interred on June 23, he felt honoured.

“When dem call mi, mi feel nice and mi tell dem say mi a come do it. Mi feel great, ennuh, 'cause a di big man dat, ennuh,” the Waltham Park Road resident told the Jamaica Observer yesterday at National Heroes' Park.

“I'm digging Eddie grave, making sure everything is alright, yuh see weh mi a seh.”

Cunningham did not disclose how much he was being paid to dig the grave. He said, though, he started on Monday.

The grave is close to those of Hugh Shearer and Michael Manley, Jamaica's third and fourth prime ministers, respectively.

Seaga, who served as Jamaica's fifth prime minister between 1980 and 1989, died on May 28, the day he marked his 89th birthday. He will be laid to rest after a State Funeral at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on North Street, downtown Kingston.