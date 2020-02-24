Hope and gifts

When the Logos Hope docks at Caribbean Cement Company in Kingston this Thursday it will be stocked with 5,000 book titles for sale at discounted prices.

But more than that, the ship, described as the world's largest floating book fair, will bring 400 international volunteers from 65 countries who have plans to engage in several social outreach programmes in various communities.

The crew will work with a number of local churches and organisations to distribute certain needed items, including 1,000 reading glasses for residents of downtown Kingston, Trench Town and communities in the Blue Mountain area.

“We want to point out, however, that we will not be carrying out examinations to determine major eye issues, but mere sight tests to prescribe the strength of lens needed for better reading purposes only,” said Benaya Keppler, project co-ordinator of the Logos Hope.

In addition, Logos Hope will be donating five sewing machines to a church in the Blue Mountain area so members can generate income, a special design for children's shoes which can have their size adjusted, and a number of school bags for basic school students in downtown Kingston.

“The gifts from Logos Hope will go to persons who have been preselected by the churches and organisations with which we shall be working to distribute the items,” said Keppler.

The volunteers have plans to share the message of hope with students of schools and universities in Kingston which they plan to visit.

“Our aim is to be a beacon of hope through God's love and while in Jamaica we want to serve the people of all walks of life by investing time and sharing our interests with them,” he continued.

The Logos Hope will be open to the public daily from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, except on Sundays when it will be open from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. It will be closed on Mondays. Entrance fee for adults will be $200, except for adults 65 and over; and children under 12 accompanied by an adult, who will enter free.

The operators of the book ship have sought to reassure Jamaicans concerned about the novel coronavirus that it is safe to visit the vessel.

They said the ship has spent the last three years touring the Caribbean and Latin America — well away from affected areas — and is in possession of a medical certificate proving it is virus free. In addition, all crew members are fully compliant with World Health Organisation stipulations.

Logos Hope is scheduled to depart Kingston on March 15.