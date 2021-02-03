HOPE for Trench Town youth

YOUNGSTERS in Trench Town, St Andrew, will benefit from two projects, aimed at providing employment skills and musical history, launched Monday by the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme.

The projects include refurbishing of Hugh Sherlock Hall and another building which will be used as a computer lab. Both projects are being undertaken at the Boys' Town Community Centre, and are in conjunction with Rotary Club of St Andrew projects the refurbishment of a multipurpose building and development of a well.

All projects are expected to be completed in the next three months.

According to national coordinator for the HOPE programme, Colonel Martin Rickman, approximately $50 million will be spent through partnership with the World Bank and Boys' Town foundation on the HOPE projects, along with the Rotary Club projects.

“I think it is absolutely necessary, well thought out in terms of what the projects will do for the people in the community, as well as for Boys' Town. The HOPE programme is always seeking out opportunities for development of youth,” said Rickman.

The refurbishing of Hugh Sherlock Hall will include new furniture and the restoration of a piano that was played by clergyman Hugh Sherlock in composing Jamaica's National Anthem, just prior to the country's independence from Great Britain in August 1962.

“The hall is very historic. We will be refurbishing the looks of the outside, because the façade has become a bit run down, as well as the inside,” Rickman told the Jamaica Observer after the launch.

“It will encourage visitors to an historical setting in Trench Town, where Bob Marley grew up. It is too much of a value for it to be the way it is and not get the attention that it so badly needs,” he added.

The renovation of the other building, which will be used as a computer lab, where youngsters will receive online training from a variety of HEART/NSTA Trust programmes.

Rickman said the youth will do training through interns in order for them to get a stipend, and will be certified and more employable.

“I am always looking for partnerships with government entities, ministries, departments, agencies, as well as private sector who will engage young persons in positive developmental experiences, so that they can contribute, meaningfully, to the development of our country,” he said.