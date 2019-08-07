For the 11th-consecutive year, Hope Gospel Assembly will stage its back-to-school fair on Saturday, August 10, starting at 10:00 am.

According to Senior Pastor Rev Peter Garth, a total of 3,700 school bags with supplies will be distributed to children. In addition, the organisers expect to award 300 scholarships, valued at just over $3,000,000.

In keeping with previous years as the event continues to grow, the main distribution centre will be at the church premises in Liguanea, St Andrew. Additionaldistribution will take place at Portmore Gospel Assembly, Rehoboth Gospel Assembly in Kingston, Treadways Gospel Assembly in Linstead, Lloyds Gospel Assembly in St Thomas, and Backbush in St Andrew — which will be done by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

“We as a local church will continue to persist until we are justified in our expectations in assisting to alleviate the back-to-school burden of the poor and dispossessed in Jamaica,” Rev Garth told the Jamaica Observer.

Being held under the theme 'Excellence is Achievable', the popular event has received support from General Foods Supermarket; Dr Thomas Wilder from Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama; Dr Russel McLeod, pastor at Olivet Gospel Church in Bronx, New York; VMBS; CIBC FirstCaribbean; Jamaica Broilers Group; GraceKennedy; Port Authority of Jamaica; The PC Shop; Connectivity Options; Quest Security; Bahama Traders; Sagicor Group; and Jamaica National.