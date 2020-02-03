Hope: More education needed to address dance moves

CULTURAL specialist Professor Donna Hope is appealing for more public education regarding complex dance moves to occur in order to prevent a repeat fatality such as what happened in the case of Jamaican dancer Roxanne “Roxy” Evans popularly known as Bumpa.

Police reports state that on January 22 around 12:30 am, Evans was at a bar in Second Brissett district near Lucea, Hanover, when she attempted the Chuk Tru dance move. Allegations are that while dancing, another woman jumped on top of her, resulting in her suffering a broken neck. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Professor Hope told the Jamaica Observer that for quite a while dancehall has been trending in the direction of intricate moves akin to gymnastics and acrobatics. However, she said, education about the potential dangers is necessary.

“Try to educate people about the potential dangers and putting the information out there in the way they will see it – social media and using the networks people use,” Professor Hope said.

The cultural specialist said while what happened to Bumpa is unfortunate, if people are getting involved with any kind of gymnastic or acrobatic technique whether in a dance setting or anywhere else, they need to ensure they have the requisite skill.

“Put in place the number of hours of practice and do not go out and just see people flicking on their heads, for example, and you go out and flick on the back of your neck and all of these things. From the days of break dance that I remember, and that was a long time ago, people were spinning on the back of their necks – it takes a lot of practice and a lot of skill to do those complicated dance moves. I would not expect anyone to arbitrarily try these moves. You can see that they take some amount of skill and practice. So, it's not that I would get up and go and do one or expect anyone who doesn't have the dexterity and the practice. These people actually practice these moves before they go out and execute them,” she said.

Furthermore, there have been suggestions that a ban should be imposed on dances that can be fatalistic, but Professor Hope said policing the dancehall is almost impossible.

“Exactly how do you ban a dance move? What do you do? The first thing we like to call upon is to say we are banning things and people must stop doing things, but we do not have the kind of structures of enforcements. Even with our general laws on the streets — people driving — so telling people you are banning a dance move, which is done in an informal setting all over the place — dancehall, backyards, studios — how do you police that activity?” Professor Hope reasoned.

She argued that if such a thing was to be done, it would only bring more attention to the dance and further popularise it.

“Banning a dance is only going to put more attention on it. When you make something taboo it becomes more attractive — everybody gonna want to do it and I find that Jamaica hasn't seemed to grasp that this is really what happens. When you're doing public relations and you want to change a behaviour you never use any of the negatives to say 'do not' or 'no'. [When you do that] what you do is a psychological thing. You reposition the person's mind to focus on what you're trying to turn them away from,” Professor Hope said. “What you really should do is put a positive spin. For example, you want people to stop drinking you shouldn't say 'don't drink alcohol' instead you would say 'drink water, it's better for you', so you turn it around. Stop focusing people's mind on the very thing you are trying to turn them away from.”

Moreover, she extended her condolences to the family of Bumpa and called on dancers to exercise some more caution.

“When I heard the news I was shocked. I know Momo is quite cut up over it and she has said sorry. I am encouraging the dancers to be careful, practice their routines and if someone newer is trying a routine, try to make sure you bring the person in as best as possible, so you don't have a recurrence,” she said.