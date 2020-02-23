Hopewell High stages 'successful' Careers Day

HOPEWELL, Hanover —Guidance counsellor at Hopewell High School in Hanover, Lenorah Dohman Thomas has described last Tuesday's staging of National Careers Day at the institution as a success.

“The day went very well. The external stakeholders came and they set up their displays. The students were escorted by their form teachers to view the different display areas and they were guided into asking pertinent questions about careers that might interest them,” explained Dohman Thomas.

“We were surprised by the turnout from HEART Trust/NTA (Human Employment and Resource Training Trust/National Training Agency) because they had a wide variety of display areas that they offer at their training institution, bearing in mind that Hopewell High School is a feeder school to HEART Trust/NTSA. So, so far, we can rate the day as a successful one,” added Dohman Thomas.

The aim of careers day is to help students develop an awareness of the various career opportunities that are currently available and will become available in the future. There were also mock interviews facilitated by external stakeholders.

Dohman Thomas noted that the entire school participated, from grades seven to 11, Career Advancement Programme (CAP) students, and sixth form students where special emphasis was placed on skilled areas and the need for students to align their interest, abilities, and skills into becoming future entrepreneurs.

“We see the need to help them to become more aware as they embark on their career exploration to make wise choices as it relates to their career, both in the skilled area and academic wise,” asserted Dohman Thomas.

Grade 12 student Kanejha Bailey said computer repair is something he has been doing from he was a child. He said computer is his passion and as such he wants to know more about the area. “My biggest dream is to invent a computer,” he said.

His classmate, Baggio Williams said he has uncles who are computer technicians and as such, he wants to follow the family tradition. He also stated that the opportunities in the computer field are endless.

Computer Repair Department assistant Renardo Lettman said while students are displaying an interest in computer repair, they are mostly interested in mobile phone technology.

“We do teach a little, but we don't emphasise a lot on mobile technology. We do show them how to repair a mobile device and how to unlock the device as well,” stated Lettman.

Grade nine student, Antwone Nicholas said he wants to become an agriculture scientist where he will be able to engineer his own plants.

Acting head of agriculture and science department Samantha Thomas Myrie said of all careers, agriculture is the most diverse.

Among the list are agriculture lawyer, agriculture engineer, and farmers.

“Anything that you want to become in life, agriculture has it. So, if you want to do landscaping, agriculture landscaper. If you want to do food, you can become a food engineer through agriculture where you can genetically engineer your own crops and so,” said Thomas Myrie.

“So we want to get the students empowered for them to know that even though you are interested in other things, you can try the agriculture route because agriculture is the most diverse of all the career choices that they can venture into,” added Thomas Myrie.

Thomas Myrie, who is the 2018 National Farm Queen for Hanover, noted that as an agriculture ambassador, her aim is to empower the youth.

“So, I am just here to empower these students for them to know that agriculture is the best skill that you could ever take on because after you leave high school, if you do not have the money or anything to go into the different skill areas, because if you want to be a welder, you have have your welding plant. If you want to become a cosmetologist, you have to have the things needed for cosmetology, but with agriculture, the only thing that you need is just land and some seeds. And then after that, you can start. With animals as well, $25 the least for one chicken and you can rear that chicken in any enclosed area,” argued Thomas Myrie.

The Ministry of Education Youth and Information, youth empowerment officer for Hanover Don Marie Latouche who took the time to motivate and encourage the students to aim for success, argued that students were capable of motivating adults also.

“There was one student that I met here who inspired me. His name is Orlando Kerr. He made some of the best cakes ever and when them decorate and go on expo, I mean that, he represented Hopewell High and motivate me,” disclosed Latouche.

Training and development manager at Sandals Keitho Nembhard, who was the guest speaker, pointed to the importance of getting a good education. He also took the time to recognisethe mannerism of grade seven student Christopher Neill.