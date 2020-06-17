Hospital to put German Embassy PPE donation to good use

THE Bustamante Hospital for Children has received personal protective equipment (PPE), valued at more than US$10,000, from the German Embassy to boost safety against the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the German Embassy on Waterloo Road in St Andrew on Monday, senior medical officer (SMO) at the hospital, Dr Michelle-Ann Richards-Dawson said the team at the institution is “delighted” to have the equipment.

“This donation is extremely important for us, and it will be put to good use to ensure that our staff are well protected as we continue to serve the people of Jamaica,” the SMO said.

She told JIS News that the items will also ensure infection control, to benefit children and parents.

“The grant is of extensive value to the Bustamante Hospital for Children, as it will help staff to work with peace of mind,” Dr Richards-Dawson said.

For his part, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Jamaica Dr Bernd von Munchow-Pohl said the embassy had wanted to support a COVID-19-related project, and he was very happy when a staff member at the hospital reached out to them.

“I am very happy that we managed to get it to them. I hope that it will help the personnel at Bustamante and that they are well protected and will be able to continue to do the good job that they are doing,” the ambassador told JIS News.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer at the hospital, Camile Wallen Panton said the items “will go a long way to assist, even outside of COVID”.

“They are items that the hospital uses, and the clinicians will make the best use of them,” she said.

Chairman of the institution, Kenny Benjamin, told the ambassador that the entire Ministry of Health and Wellness is pleased with the contribution to the health sector.

The Bustamante Hospital for Children is the only specialist paediatric facility in the English-speaking Caribbean, catering to the medical needs of children up to 12 years old in Jamaica and the wider region.