Hotel guest found dead
MONTEGO BAY, St James — The St James police are tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of an American man at a small hotel on the Godfrey Dyer Boulevard, yesterday.
Afternoon traffic came to a temporary halt along the usually busy thoroughfare as the police taped off a section to facilitate crime investigators processing the scene in front of the hotel.
The Jamaica Observer has learnt that the American was scheduled to leave the island yesterday.
The police were reportedly summoned after his body was discovered by a member of the hotel staff.
According to a police source, blood was splattered in the room which was also ransacked.
“It is early days yet and the police are doing their investigations. At this time the cause of death is not known,” the police officer said.
