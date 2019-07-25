House approves extension of SOE in western Jamaica by 90 more days

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the extension of the state of emergency (SOE) in western Jamaica quite easily, with a total of 47 votes, five more than required for the necessary two-thirds majority.

Despite severe criticisms of the effectiveness of the SOEs, which covers the parishes of Hanover, St James and Westmoreland, none of the Opposition MPs voted against it. However, 16 MPs were absent from the vote, including People's National Party (PNP) leadership challenger, Peter Bunting, who has strongly opposed the extensions on recent occasion but was absent on this occasion.

The other 16 members, some of whom were present earlier in the sitting, were absent for the vote.

Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips said that the extensions are giving residents of the affected areas a breather from the gangs, but is not the answer to the high level of crime being experienced across the country.

Dr Phillips said that the way the SOEs are being administered, they are creating an atmosphere of unfairness and a belief of the unfair implementation of the rules.

He gave as an example complaints he had heard from small business people in St James of having to close down while elsewhere other business were operating “til all kind of hours”.

He also referred to the closure of Reggae Sumfest after sunrise, while smaller “round robins” were force to close early.

But Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that the Government was planning to bring a ministerial order, which will be gazetted and will protect allow for new opening house for the affected businesses.

The positive result of the vote in the House of Representatives means that the SOE, which was declared on April 30 and extended by the original 90 days, two weeks later, will now be sent to the Senate for its approval on Friday.

