House committee to be re-convened for Data Protection Bill
A joint select committee of Parliament is to be reconvened no later than next month, in an effort to have the Data Protection Bill approved in this financial year.
Speaking at a JIS Think Tank recently, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams said that having gone through public consultations, the committee will now re-examine the recommendations and take the Bill back to Parliament.
“As we develop into a digital and knowledge-based society, the data protection Bill is a critical piece of legislation that establishes a uniformed, robust, and clear mandate on how personal data can be collected, stored, used and shared,” the minister explained.
She said that the Bill will usher in a significantly different period, giving more rights to the individual, in terms of the control and use of their data.
The minister pointed out that the Bill will require data controllers to completely rethink how they process personal data, as “data has been described as the new oil, and a wealth of data can be collected from consumers online and through other means”.
She said the Government will be guided by a number of stipulations, including a requirement to develop data privacy policies which ensure that the personal data being processed is obtained fairly and lawfully, and that the processing is consistent with the purpose for which it was collected.
Additionally, the data will need to be accurate, and where necessary, kept up-to-date, and not kept any longer than is necessary for its purpose.
She emphasised that data controllers will also need to ensure that data is safeguarded against unauthorised or unlawful processing, accidental loss, or destruction.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy