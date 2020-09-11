House headache

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness' anxiety to get his new parliamentary agenda rolling could be stalled by a long-standing parliamentary problem — the lack of seating for members.

“We are not sure yet how we will deal with it, as we have to await the recommendations of the Leader of the House, and we have to wait until the new Cabinet is named, including the Leader of the House, because social distancing will have to apply,” Deputy clerk at the Houses of Parliament, Valrie Curtis, told the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday.

“They can work out a way. We might have to put in some more chairs and desk on the Government's side, but that will take some time and, as things are now with the need for social distancing, there is no space,” she added.

She said there is a chance that some Government MPs may have to sit on the Opposition benches, at least for the time being, until the issue is resolved. Barring any changes based on scheduled magisterial recounts, Government MPs will need 48 seats.

The seating arrangements for the 63 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the House of Representatives has been a hindrance to their free movement for years, as members have to get up to allow others to exit the rows, and they almost brush shoulders when seated.

In the past, the staff of Gordon House — which is home to both the Senate and the House of Representatives, which together form Jamaica's Houses of Parliament — have found ways to get around the problem which usually comes up at both the formal start of the new parliamentary year, annually, and the start of a new Administration after a general election.

But, that was before the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic hit the island. Since then there has been growing concern about its effect on activities at Gordon House. The limited seating capacity has made moving around extremely uncomfortable for members and orderlies who service the needs of the politicians.

With anticipation building for the opening of the new session which will follow last Thursday's general election, questions have been raised about how to comfortably seat the 63 members of the House of Representatives, as well as the 21 members of the Senate, amidst health protocols which require them to be six feet apart.

Other challenges had already arisen, including the need for virtual meetings of the committees of both Houses and, eventually, virtual meetings of both Houses.

Since April, both the Senate's Standing Orders Committee, headed by its former president, Thomas Tavares-Finson, and the House of Representatives' House Committee, headed by former Leader of the House Karl Samuda, have been meeting regularly to address this issue. But, while Senate continues with virtual committee meetings, there has been a standstill in the House, where some members believe that virtual meetings will affect normal House procedures.

In a report, the House committee eventually agreed to adopt a model that allows virtual meetings, but insisted that the model must comprise “detailed safeguards and meeting protocols before any decisions are made on the application to be adopted”.

In the meantime, the Government has been making provisions for the building of a new home for the Jamaican Parliament at National Heroes' Circle. This is expected to solve the issues affecting the current accommodations.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has in the past pointed out that the existing building lacks the stature and functionality of a modern Parliament. He has also noted potential objections to investing in a new structure.

“There is a sense that if you are going to invest in making the symbols of Government reflective of the hopes, dreams, ambitions, aspirations of the people that you are wasting money; because there is great distrust of the State and indeed a separation of the State from the people,” he said.

However, he argued that investing in a Parliament is not a waste of public funds as it is precisely because Jamaica has not, as a country, made the investment in the symbols of its sovereignty why there are fundamental issues with the rule of law, fairness and dignity of the State.