House members apologise

LEADER of Government Business in the House of Representatives Karl Samuda yesterday apologised for the manner in which the affairs of the Lower House were conducted on April 24.

Addressing the House, the minister said the sitting was conducted in a manner that was “most unsatisfactory and unbecoming” of the rich tradition of the institution.

“To the extent that we were part of that process, I want to make this public apology to the viewing public of Jamaica and, most importantly, to the youngsters who were present and witnessed the type of behaviour that cannot redound to the benefit of the governance of our country,” Samuda said.

He added that as leader of Government business he is able to influence the smooth running and proper behaviour and conduct with the level of decorum that is befitting of the House.

“I will do everything in my power so to do. I will seek to influence that process in the hope and expectation that in the future we will not have a recurrence of that kind,” Samuda said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Business Phillip Paulwell said the Opposition “regretted the entire episode last week, especially the way we concluded the business of the Parliament”.

“It was not our best showing, and we want to ensure that this doesn't happen again,” Paulwell said.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Daryl Vaz also offered his apology to the Lower House.

“I want to put on record my sincere apologies for my behaviour last week. I want to apologise to my colleagues here and the entire Jamaica,” he said.

For his part, Opposition spokesman on health Dr Dayton Campbell apologised for the part he played in bringing the House into disrepute.

“As far as I am concerned, there will be no repeat of said behaviour from me in this House,” he said.

Speaker Pearnel Charles gave the commitment that he will be following the rules as set out in the Standing Orders.