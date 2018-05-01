House seeks to resume normality at today's sitting

THE House of Representatives will make another attempt this afternoon to start the annual sectoral debate following last week's chaotic end with a number of items still left on the agenda.

The sectoral debate, which follows the annual budget debate, allows Cabinet ministers to report to the country on developments within their portfolios as well as plans for the new fiscal yea.

It was scheduled to commence last Tuesday, April 24, with newly assigned Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw opening the debate which is expected to focus on growth and then productive sectors. However, it was delayed to today because of last week's premature adjournment at approximately 7:20 pm which affected more than half of the agenda.

Dozens of primary school children from two Corporate area schools - Rollington Town and Norman Gardens Primary, as well as students from the Summerfield Child Care Facility and the St Augustine Place of Safety in Clarendon, who were on a prize trip to Gordon House, left the chamber prematurely in the midst of the uproar which disabled the proceedings.

However, while today's meeting is expected to attract more students and teachers curious about parliamentary activities, there are still concerns about issues arising from last week's furore and today's agenda.

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), in a release yesterday, said that it will not be returning today for the sectoral debate, until it can be assured that “order and decorum” can be maintained.

The PSOJ said that the “crass and boorish conduct” in the presence of schoolchildren and representatives of the diplomatic corps” which affected last week's sitting was “deplorable and a stain on our national image”.

Today, the House of Representatives also plans to continue debate on a Bill entitled, “An Act to Amend the Public Procurement Act, 2018; the Public Procurement Regulations, Resolution, 2018; and the Customs (Tariff) Revisions (Amendment) Resolution , 2018.

It also plans to debate the long delayed Bill to Repeal the Fishing Industry Act.