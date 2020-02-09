House Speaker: I did not apologise

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives Pearnel Charles Sr has challenged a news release issued by the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) that he issued a “full apology” for his actions during a recent censure motion filed by Member of Parliament Julian Robinson.

The PNP, in the news release of February 4, said that Charles Sr had tendered an apology after Robinson tried to have a censure motion heard in the House of Representatives recently, but was denied by the Speaker.

The release, headlined 'Robinson withdraws censure motion on account of full apology by the Speaker' read:

“People's National Party shadow minister of information and technology Julian Robinson, MP, today withdrew the censure motion he tabled in the House of Parliament two weeks ago against House Speaker Pearnel Charles for his deliberate refusal to table the auditor general's report on the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), and to mislead the Parliament about whether or not he had received the document.

“Mr Robinson withdrew the motion as the Speaker today apologised for his actions. Mr Robinson said he accepted the Speaker's apology and as such decided to withdraw the motion.

“He noted that the rules of the Parliament must be followed by all, including the Speaker, and he does not have the right to withhold reports from the House as he sees fit.

“'The people's business cannot be at the whim and fancy of any member. We cannot hide corruption at any level because it does not suit us. So, I accept the Speaker's apology as sincere and hope that this is not a matter that we will have to revisit again.'” The shadow minister said.

But footage from the sitting of the House at no time showed an apology by Charles Sr, who in a follow-up with the Jamaica Observer dismissed the contents of the news release.

“Rubbish!” was the elder parliamentarian's initial response. “I never apologised for anything, and I advised the Leader of Opposition Business in the House that the resolution was out of order, [and] that the contents of the resolution were not in Hansard, which he told me he had examined. Further, I instructed Mr Robinson to follow the instructions given by the clerk to withdraw the motion that he has under the question of privilege and if he so desires, bring a censure motion. I should reference the Standing Orders, which says:

'The auditor general's report shall be addressed to the Speaker who shall lay the report before the House of Representatives “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE after its receipt by him'”

Charles opted to prevent members of the House from discussing the matter of the CMU as, according to him, the matter was in court, and the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives, referred to also as the Bilde of Parliament, called for such matters not to be discussed until they were cleared up in court.

“Reference is made in the Standing Orders Item 35, Clause 2 that 'reference shall not be made of any matter on which judicial decision is pending in such a way as might, in the opinion of the Speaker, prejudice the interest of the parties thereto',” Charles quoted from Hansard.

“The resolution from Mr Robinson stated that the Speaker said during a sitting of the House that he told the Leader of Government Business: 'Me naa lay it today', meaning that he would not handle the resolution.

“No member sitting with the Speaker heard any such statement and no member of the Hansard Group heard it or recorded it in Hansard because it was not said by me,” Charles continued.

“On that basis, they [PNP] asked permission to withdraw the resolution. I want to challenge them that I did not apologise — nothing to apologise about — and do not intend to apologise. I challenge them to bring back the censure motion to Parliament.

“I find the statement put out on behalf of the PNP as unfortunate and one that exhibits mistrust with colleagues, and should be the politics of the past.

“The Opposition requested of me not to debate it so that they would get a chance to withdraw it, after I showed them the weaknesses in the resolution.

“Who did I apologise to? As at no time did I apologise to Mr Robinson or any member of the PNP in Parliament,” Charles insisted.