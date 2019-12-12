THE National Baking Company Foundation (NBCF) has, this year, donated $4.5 million towards the construction of houses for Jamaicans who are in need of shelter.

The donation, given as part of the foundation's yearly participation in the Food For the Poor (FFP) 5K run/walk and Housing Relief Project, made it possible for at least two Jamaicans who lost their home in a fire to now be proud owners of a new home.

Leslie Williams and his partner, Marcia Gordon, lost their Waltham Park, St Andrew, home in February this year. The couple, along with one of Gordon's two children and her grandson, were living together at the time of the fire. They had to rely on family to house them after the unfortunate event.

“When we find out they were going to build the house, we got so excited. We did feel good,” said Gordon.

The couple and their relatives were given the keys to their new house recently.

Meanwhile, members and staff of Food For the Poor Jamaica, including building contractors, as well as a team from the NBCF, participated in the construction of the self-contained unit.

In addition to the house, Food For the Poor was able to provide a solar panel, bedding for a uniquely built-in bunk, and a propane stove with the donation from the foundation.

When asked why the foundation chose to assist Food For the Poor in this venture, executive director of the foundation, Christine Scott-Brown, said: “It is the foundation's moral duty to use its resources to uplift others. Having the power to improve the lives of persons in need comes with a deep sense of responsibility… Assisting deserving, underprivileged families through this FFP channel is only one such way the foundation is able to give back.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that the foundation has participated in the Housing Relief Project, which is funded by the FFP 5k run/walk. The NBCF, since 2015, previously committed to funding the construction of at least eight houses for underprivileged Jamaicans who are in need.

This year, for the second year in a row, the foundation has committed to funding 10 houses. The Foundation has also continued to be part of the actual construction process of at least one of those houses.

“We will continue to partner with the FFP through endeavours like these as they help bring normalcy to our helpless neighbours,” said Christine Scott-Brown.