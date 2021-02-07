How Cuban medical workers cope with crime, violence in Jamaica

THEY are careful, vigilant if you may, and despite Jamaica having one of the highest crime rates in the Western Hemisphere, the nearly 500 Cuban medical workers are not turned off.

Speaking in an interview on behalf of the group of 492 professionals last week, national coordinator of the Cuban Medical Brigade Dr Jose Armando Arronte Villamarin, and his wife, Dr Libietys Avila Gutierrez, also a medical practitioner and member of the brigade, said that the team had been coping adequately with one of Jamaica's greatest challenges.

Popularly referred to as Dr Armando, the Cuban chief medic, and his wife, who is celebrating her 25th year in medicine, while mindful of the many acts of atrocities that have engulfed this island of 2.8 million inhabitants, have vowed not to let the stain of crime and violence prevent them from doing what they enjoy most — healing people.

“When we check the news, we know that we have a lot of crime and violence in Jamaica,” Dr Avila Gutierrez said. “Even in the health centre where we are working we feel like something can happen at anytime; like last month we were working at Comprehensive [Health Centre] and they were shooting somebody on the compound, on Slipe Road. For us, in the beginning we feel like anything could happen to us, but when we are talking with our colleagues they explain to us how things work. When we go to places we feel safe, it's not like wherever you go you feel like somebody will kill you, or you will get robbed, because there is crime in many places around the world,” she said.

“We hear the news. And in a place like Mountain View we hear the Government say sometimes don't pass through that area and they talk about the curfew, and we cannot go out in the late hours.”

“In general we try to avoid the dangerous places... even in the night hours,” Dr Armando joined in. “The Cuban health professionals are disciplined people but we still try to encourage them to stay at home, and [we advise them that] if they go to any place, they should go with other Cuban professionals.

“It's not a problem to us. This issue is not threatening our jobs in Jamaica because we don't feel that crime and violence is directed at Cubans. It's a social problem that does not affect our work at the health centre, hospital or any other place that we work,” Dr Armando said.

For the couple, who have been in Jamaica for three years, the chance to visit the island's scenic attractions such as Cool Runnings Water Park in Negril, Dunn's River Falls and Puerto Seco Beach in St Ann, the Bob Marley Museum and Tracks and Records in St Andrew, when time allows, is grasped, fully, as according to Dr Avila Gutierrez, “everything at these places is nice”.

It was not all smooth sailing for the team when they first arrived in Jamaica, as apart from being warned about Jamaica's high crime rate and advised to avoid going into certain areas, the different cultures, and the food posed challenges that the visitors had not experienced before.

“It wasn't just about the food, it was about the culture too,” said Dr Avila Gutierrez. “Jamaica is a Caribbean island like Cuba but the culture is really different. When we came here we had to adapt to all of those things. The food was difficult at first, but since the last two to three years we have been here we have been eating like all the Jamaican people do. Now, we eat many things, like patty, spicy food and curry. When we came here we were not used to such spicy food and all that pepper. The first year was rough, we could not eat even in restaurants. At first, when you ask at restaurants, 'Am I getting spicy food?', the Jamaicans would say 'No, this is not spicy food,' but it was for us. But now it's okay.”

“In my case, I love the beef patty with coco bread,” Dr Armando, the 31-year medical veteran, jumped in.

“We try to eat right by sticking to a healthy diet, and we do exercises... well sometimes...,” Dr Armando revealed.

“Look at his belly,”... Dr Avila Gutierrez interjected with a broad grin.

“It's not the best times because of COVID-19,” Dr Armando hit back. “We have to stay at home most times now, so sometimes we make an exception.”

“But I do love this experience in Jamaica,” Dr Avila Gutierrez took over the discourse again. “Many of the people in the Caribbean, like the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, they look like us, and they have our culture, but Jamaica is different. I love to come here and meet these people. When I came here and heard people talking about Fidel, I love it.

“I am enjoying my life here. I love what I am doing, I love my patients, I feel I am helping them and working in the public sector... I worked before in Africa and never knew about Jamaica's health system,” she carried on. “When I came here, I was thinking that these poor people don't have health system support, but it's not like that. We are working and working hard in the primary health sector. I feel like I am doing the same here as I was doing in Cuba, helping my chronic patients, diabetic patients, my pregnant patients...I'm feeling well.

“I am feeling as a doctor, they love us. Whenever they are coming to me they know about the eye care programme and they know where it is at the Chest Hospital. If you want to give a referral for eye clinic, they always say, 'Doc, can I go to the National Chest Hospital?' They feel comfortable with us, even if they know that we don't talk the Jamaican patois.

“A few days ago we were travelling and we reached a stop light and somebody said to us 'Hello, hello, I have a gift for you'. It was a patient of mine who was selling doughnut at the traffic light. He just knocked the window and said 'I want to give a doughnut to my doctor.'

“Last night we went to put gas in the car and the person who was giving me the gas said 'Doc, I have appointment with you in April; I need a referral letter.' They know us well, and they remember when we treat them,” Dr Avila Gutierrez stated.

Dr Armando related another friendly story: “One person who was cleaning the glass at a stop light said to us, 'Cubans, can you help the Jamaican people with the vaccines?' And I said 'Sure, if we can do that we will do it for sure.' You feel that the people give thanks for what we are doing, and believe in what we are doing,” the senior Cuban medical man said.

Admitting that they missed home, the couple from the east central city of Las Tunas near Santiago de Cuba said it was likely that they would go directly back to Cuba at the end of their tour of duty, instead of being placed in another country, something that they were looking forward to as they can be reunited with their two sons and a daughter. The elder son has already graduated from dental school while the other son and daughter are studying medicine, to continue the family professional tradition.