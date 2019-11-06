How long can I stay in the US on a visa?

Q: How long am I authorised to stay in the United States on my visa?

A: A visa does not guarantee entry into the United States, but allows a foreign citizen coming from abroad to travel to the United States' port of entry (generally an airport or land border), and request permission to enter the United States.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at the port of entry have authority to permit or deny admission to the United States, and determine how long a traveller may stay.

Upon granting entry to the United States, the CBP officer will provide you with an admission stamp or paper Form I-94, Arrival/Departure Record. The date written in your passport or the date on the Form I-94 is the date by which you must depart the United States.

Your admission stamp or paper Form I-94 is very important to keep in your passport, since it shows your permission to be in the United States.

You must leave the United States by the date listed on your admission stamp or paper Form I-94, or you will be considered a visa overstay. An overstay can affect your ability to obtain a visa in the future. If you believe you are entitled to or need more time in the United States, discuss this with the CBP officer at the port of entry.

Also, it is important to know the visa class you are travelling on, the purpose of your trip, and what is allowed on your visa class. For example, a B-1/B-2 visa, often referred to as a visitor's visa, permits a person to request entry to the United States for tourism or to conduct business. Tourism is a short visit for vacation, for visiting family and friends, or for medical treatment. Valid business activities include attending meetings or a business conference, and negotiating contracts. Other visa classes, such as H visas for temporary employment and J visas for cultural exchange, have different requirements and typically permit different lengths of stay. Inappropriate travel or use of a visa class can affect your ability to obtain a visa in the future and could lead to your visa being cancelled.

Additional information about admission to and length of stay in the US can be found on CBP's website at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/international-visitors

My visa will expire while I am in the United States. Is there a problem with that?

No. The expiration date on your visa denotes the last day on which you can request entry into the United States. The Customs and Border Protection Officer at the port of entry will admit you into the United States for a specific period of time and will note your authorised period of stay on your admission stamp or paper Form I-94. You will be able to remain in the United States during your authorised period of stay, even if your visa expires during the time you are in the United States.

