How one Jamaican spends a typical 24 hours in quarantine
For one man in quarantine, the experience has been the most boring of his life.
The Jamaica Government worker returned from Canada recently, and was placed under home quarantine for 14 days. Today, March 29, marks day nine of the unfamiliar ordeal.
“This thing ya a kill me. Me caa wait fi the 14 days done. Me go through almost the same routine every Jesus day. Me caa even go road, because if me tief out an dem catch me, a worries dat,” the St Catherine resident stated.
Here is a typical day in the life of the individual:
6:00 am to 7:00 pm: Awake to listen first Radio Jamaica news, followed by the extended half-hour news, business and sports package
7:00 am to 8:00 am: Washroom visit, walk for about 30 minutes, catch up on WhatsApp and e-mail messages, check early news on CNN, BBC, Al Jazeira, Facebook and, Instagram
8:00 am to 9:00 am: Start preparing breakfast; eat breakfast in-between listening to the radio, reading the newspapers, Facebook follow-up, Instagram
9:00 am to 10: 00 am: Turn radio off, start watching television
10:00 am to 11 am: Continue watching television, wash up dishes from breakfast
11:00 am to noon: Switch to radio to listen 12:00 news, start thinking of what to prepare for lunch, make bed
12:00 to 1:00 pm: Go back to watching international television channels
1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: Prepare lunch and dinner
2:00 pm to 3:00 pm: Have lunch, maybe have a drink of rum or a beer, washroom stop
3:00 pm to 4:00 pm: Sleep off 'niggeritis' for about 15 minutes; go back to watching television
4:00 pm to 5:00 pm: make phone calls, go on Facebook, Instagram
5:00 pm to 6:00 pm: Listen Nationwide News at 5, listen to discussions
6:00 pm to 7:00 pm: Listen to Radio Jamaica news at 6; go back to Nationwide for continued discussions, switch to Radio Jamaica for sports report at 6:45 pm
7:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Turn to Television Jamaica for news at 7:00, switch to CVM News for News at 8:00
8:00 pm to 9:00 pm: Watch CVM's news and sports package, light supper, snack
9:00 pm to 10:00 pm: Switch back to major international channels, or start watching movie
10:00 pm to 11:00 pm: Watch international channels; catch up on Television Jamaica's Nightly News at 10:30
11:00 pm to 6:00 am: Sleep, sleep, sleep, interrupted about twice for washroom visits
— H G HELPS
