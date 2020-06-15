How swimmers, lifeguards, beach vendors can defeat COVID-19

Jamaica's tourism ministry, working in tandem with industry stakeholders, has crafted a deep and comprehensive plan covering 111 pages to keep visitors and Jamaicans alike safe from COVID-19.

In this fifth in a series of excerpts from the document titled 'Resilience: COVID-19 Ministry of Tourism health and safety protocols for the tourism industry 2020', swimmers, lifeguards and beach vendors are advised on how to keep safe in the pool, on the beach, and on waterslides:

Swimming

• Enforce physical distancing in the water through the use of beach attendants and lifeguards.

• Allow groups of family and friends who arrived together to congregate in the water.

• Discourage the use of face masks in the water for small children as they can pose a drowning hazard if going underwater with a face mask on. Adults over the age of 15 can choose to wear face masks in the water if they prefer, though not mandatory.

• Consider removing reusable water toys (eg floating devices, hammocks, games, water trampolines) or ensure sanitisation procedures are in place throughout the day.

Waterslides

• Enforce physical distancing on the water slide by beach attendants and lifeguards.

• Place markers on the ground or in the waiting area to denote where to stand while waiting to enjoy the waterslide.

• Ensure guests are not wearing a face mask when they go down the waterslide and enter the water.

• Sanitise any commonly touched handles or launching points after each guest usage (where feasible if the water slide has a dedicated attendant).

• Sanitise the railing leading up to the waterslide at a minimum of once every 60 minutes.

• Sanitise reusable waterslide equipment after each guest use such as tubes, boards, mats, etc.

Beach Vendors

• Enforce physical distancing of beach vendors (food, excursion, craft) from each other and from tourists. Enforcement should be done by lifeguards, beach attendants and/or physical distancing officer (for public, non-fee entrance beaches).

• Do not share excursion menus with tourists. Require the vendor to hold the menu and read or show to the interested tourist, but do not exchange the menu.

• Require beach vendors to wear a face mask and carry their own alcohol-based hand sanitiser (62 per cent alcohol or above) and utilise it after interaction with each customer including the exchange of currency.

Bathrooms/Changing Rooms

• Erect hand sanitiser stations at the entrance to the bathrooms.

• Place floor markers or indicators on the ground to guide patrons as to where the lines will need to form should waiting occur for the bathrooms.

• Utilise hands-free garbage cans with covers for no-touch waste disposal.

• Turn off the water source for water fountains and include signage marking them as closed until further notice.

• Remove any reusable hand towels and do not allow the use of air dryers. Utilise only disposable hand towels.

• Sanitise bathrooms regularly (at a minimum every two hours).

Lifeguards

• Encourage lifeguards to wear face buffs instead of face masks and note that it is only optional.

• Train lifeguards on recommended CPR guidelines including the change in performing 30 chest compressions instead of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

• Sanitise the lifeguard stand/shack/chair(s) after each shift change.

Towels

• Discontinue the use of towel cards and instead document identifying information of the person renting/utilising the towels and number eg last name, room number, etc.

• Designate a no-touch towel return bin in which patrons can deposit towels without employees handling them.

• Remove all unreturned or unused towels periodically throughout the day and at the end of the day, wearing a face mask and using tongs.