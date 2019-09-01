How young countryman Horne used smoke to know dinner status

Growing up in Bull Savannah, St Elizabeth, with nine siblings meant that without a strong family financial base, life could be rough.

For now-wealthy businessman Norman Washington Horne, life in the farm village was not the bed of roses some may envision.

Horne, in a sit-down with the Jamaica Observer last week, told of how he would use smoke signals to determine his next move, as far as getting food was concerned.

So after school ended at Bull Savannah Primary, the smoke signals would answer all lingering questions.

“Our house was on a little hill, and you could count the houses that were in the community at the time. Today it is saturated with houses. Then, you couldn't call a neighbour from your house because it was so far away, you had to actually go across the street.

“So we had to set up a mechanism. You would ring a bell, not a JLP bell (symbol of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party), and people would hear it to know there was an emergency. At the end of a school day, the first thing that we would do before going home was look up at the house, and what we wanted to identify was the smoke. The smoke, the fire under the pot, tells a story. If the smoke is going up it means they just started to cook; if the smoke is high up it means that dinner is almost ready; if the smoke is coming back down it means that dinner has been ready for sometime, so it's good to go. If there is no smoke, don't even bother to go home. Go to the bush, find some mangoes, find something. That was a very good indication,” Horne shared.

— HG Helps