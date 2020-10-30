Huawei offers 12 Jamaican students online learning experience

TELECOM giants Huawei will be gifting a total of 12 students from The University of the West Indies (UWI) and the University of Technology (UTech) the chance to participate in the fourth staging of its annual 'Seeds for the Future-SKY' programme.

Huawei is also donating 100 computer tablets to both universities to help accommodate students chosen for the programme and others in need of the device.

The first handover took place at UTech on Wednesday, with the five students selected to participate in the Seeds for the Future-SKY programme on hand to receive their tablets.

“This means a lot to me as it will allow me to learn a lot about the Chinese culture and expose me to new topics in the field that I'm interested in, which is computer science,” said Cassandru Bartley, one of the five selected students from UTech.

Fellow recipient Alecia Bailey said she is aiming for a role with the telecommunications giant in the future, which makes her very grateful for this opportunity.

Since 2017 Huawei Jamaica has partnered with these two universities to provide the opportunity for students to learn about the international business culture at its headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

The trip has continuously benefited students as the course for the programme focuses on information communication technology (ICT) while preparing them for the fast-growing industry.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the programme has been moved to online and will take place over five days instead of the usual two weeks, providing the opportunity for more students to participate.

According to Huawei, its plan is to “increase the flexibility on the programme timing, expand the reach of the programme, and offer more opportunities for participants to broaden their horizons while promoting local education and talent development”.

The five-day itinerary describes the virtual events and experiences which the students will be able to take part in. These will include getting access to advanced courses on Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart homes, cybersecurity, digital trade, digital economy, digital transformation and more. The programme is also expected to provide students with calligraphy lessons.

“Huawei believes that access to education is vital to create opportunities that support fair and sustainable development in all the countries around the world. Today we are glad to continue our efforts in education through this donation to the UTech,” said Andy Deng, Huawei's country manager of Jamaica.

The second handover is set to take place at The UWI next wee, with the programme's live online opening ceremony on November 16. The programme will come to an end on November 20.

Huawei launched Seeds for the Future-SKY in 2008 as its global corporate social responsibility programme, which has allowed it to partner with more than 400 universities and as a result transform the lives of more than 30,000 students around the world.

Huawei plans to increase these numbers as it shares its ICT expertise and experiences in the global business environment, aiming to develop skilled, local ICT talent and bridge communication between countries and cultures.