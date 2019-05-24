Hundreds participate in Labour Day projects across island

Hundreds of people yesterday participated in Labour Day projects across the island, some observing the theme 'Child Safety... It's You, It's Me, It's All Ah We', while others painted kerb walls, repainted pedestrian crossings, clean-up their communities, while some laboured at their homes. Here are highlights from the day's activities:

