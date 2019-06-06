Hundreds pay tribute to Seaga at JLP headquarters

Hundreds of mourners poured in to 20 Belmont Road in St Andrew yesterday to pay last respects to the man many dubbed “Papa Eddie” — the former leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and fifth prime minister of Jamaica, Edward Phillip George Seaga.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was among the early attendees at the party's headquarters, where Seaga's body lay in state. The casket, draped with the black, green and gold Jamaican flag and flanked by half a dozen members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), was cordoned in a red carpeted area in the centre of the conference room.

It was Holness's first stop for the morning, before heading to Cockpit Country to get a first-hand look at the activities fuelling claims of illegal bauxite mining.

He was accompanied by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange and was greeted on arrival by Seaga's widow, Carla.

Mourners entering the building were greeted by former Custos of St Andrew Marigold Harding, JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang, and party Chairman Robert Montague. They were asked to sign a condolence book before joining the line stretching down the hall from the conference room. Members of the security forces directed the flow of well-wishers.

Dr Chang explained that the decision to make the party headquarters the first stop in the series of locations where Seaga's body will lie in state was in polite submission to the fact that he made his contribution to the country via the JLP political machinery. He said, however, that the party would not to interfere with the wishes of the Seaga family, including the decision to keep the casket lid closed.

“In the last few weeks it was felt that it was best to allow the family to handle it the way they thought best, and I think he himself felt that was the way while he was still alert. So, while we are doing a state funeral, we have left certain final decisions to his family,” Dr Chang told the Jamaica Observer.

One mourner, Leaford Fairclough, who resides at Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, one of the legacy institutions of Seaga's Administration, had no problem with that decision.

Fairclough and other golden agers from the home, including some with disabilities, were taken by bus to the Belmont Road headquarters.

“I am glad that I get the opportunity to see our former prime minister being put to rest. I don't know any other leader but Edward Seaga, and I have been voting for his party since 1967,” said Fairclough, an amputee.

Head of the Spiritual Christian Revivalist Council of Churches Bishop Brian Cameron said he was only too proud to show respect to “the only man in authority in Jamaica” who gave recognition to his religion which has its genesis on the African continent and which prevails in many rural Jamaican communities.

He related how, two years ago, his church sought to become a member of the umbrella Jamaica Council of Churches, but was reportedly denied on the basis that it was not recognised as a Christian church.

“They said they only accepted recognised Christians. We didn't have the word 'Christian' in our name then, and we added it. But we are still not accepted. They still say our way of worship is not recognised as Christian,” Cameron argued.

“This is religious segregation, and we went and told Mr Seaga and he came and enlivened the Revivalist movement. He pulled us from under the carpet when we were being treated like dirt and put us up in the forefront. Now we have Revivalist pastors and bishops who are licensed and we have our own council, which is properly licensed, and all of this was done because of Edward Seaga: A real icon and nation-builder,” Cameron said.

Also yesterday, Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives Karl Samuda said, despite his differences with Seaga over the years, he honoured and respected him.

“When you go in that room and you see his casket, and you realise and you reflect on the contributions the man has made to the party and the country, it is very humbling indeed. It is something that I personally will never, ever forget,” Samuda said.

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding and president of the Senate, Thomas Tavares-Finson were also at Belmont Road to pay respects yesterday.

Seaga's body will lie in state again on June 7 at Montego Bay Civic Centre in St James from 9:00 am to midday, and at St John's Anglican Church in Ocho Rios, St Ann, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Members of the public will also be able to pay their respects on June 10 at Tivoli Gardens Community Centre from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm; and on June 11 at Denham Town Comunity Centre, also from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

During the official period of mourning the body will lie in state at the National Arena from 11:00 am- 2:00 pm on June 19 and 20.