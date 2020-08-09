Husband and wife medical team commits to serving St Mary

HUSBAND and wife team of Dr Nagendra Babu Chandolu and Dr Alekya Daram of Ashish Health Care in St Mary are committed to serving the parish and providing continued health care to those in need.

Dr Chandolu, popularly known as Dr Babu, who is originally from Andhra Pradesh, south India, has been in Jamaica for the last eight years and has been serving St Mary for the last six.

However, his inclination to serve came from his humble beginnings and a period he spent volunteering with Missionaries of the Poor when he first arrived in Jamaica.

“My father is a farmer, and I am really proud to say that. I know the value of people, hunger and money. But it's not about the money. When I came to Jamaica I was free and I did some voluntary work. I went to Missionaries of the Poor and saw them in the downtown Kingston area taking care of people. These people were serving people, and they had no relationship with them. They were just serving from their heart,” Dr Chandolu said.

In addition, when Dr Chandolu started working in Islington, central St Mary, and met Reverend Dr Milton Gager and shared his desire to help, the support and commitment he received kept him encouraged to do more.

“As long as I am in Jamaica I will serve. I have been in Annotto Bay for the last six years, and everybody respect us. We feel encouraged to do more,” Dr Chandolu said.

Dr Chandolu and his wife, Dr Daram, have organised and donated over 250 packages to people in need, and have also given walkers, wheelchairs, books and clothing to the elderly, children and others in need.

For the past three years, each April they have marked the birthday of their son Ashish by giving free medicals, inclusive of health education, but COVID-19 postponed those plans. However, alongside Icons of Annotto Bay, this year became a reality.

“We have been part of Icons of Annotto Bay for two years now. My husband usually give these free school medicals before Icons of Annotto Bay. Ashish – my first son – whenever his birthday comes in April we celebrate with a health fair, but this year because of COVID-19, we never got to do it in April. This time is more precious for us because we get to give out some pencils and books. We got things from Food for the Poor and Missionaries of the Poor and we distributed them. My husband and I have the ambition to serve people. We have plans to build an orphan house in India as they have a greater need for it, as some people are thrown on the road by kids when they grow old. In coming weeks we will be doing medicals in Islington and Highgate,” Dr Daram said.

Moreover, for Dr Chandolu, the aim is to encourage youngsters, whom he described as the backbone of the country, and the elderly, whom he described as the assets of the country.

Dr Chandolu said: “We need to use our assets to give support to the youngsters. We need to guide the children to make the right choices. If our district is good, our village is good and our parish is good; we can make a better Jamaica.”