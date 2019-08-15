Hydel clarifies arrangement with CMU

Hydel University yesterday clarified the arrangement it had with the Caribbean Maritime Institute (now Caribbean Maritime University) to operate sites for the Career Advancement Programme.

Hydel issued the clarification in response to an error in yesterday's Jamaica Observer report on the decision of CMU President Dr Fritz Pinnock to extend his leave of absence to September 16.

Here is the full text of Hydel's clarification:

The facts surrounding the arrangement between the then Caribbean Maritime Institute, CMI and Hydel University are as follows:

Hydel University and the then School of Advanced Skills at the then CMI have had a memorandum of understanding in place since December 2015, prior to the appointment of Hyacinth Bennett as chairperson of the Caribbean Maritime Institute's board of directors.

The MOU allows for collaboration between both parties on a range of initiatives.

In line with this collaborative relationship, on December 1, 2016 the CMI entered into an agreement with Hydel University to be a satellite site under the Career Advancement Programme (CAP).

Hydel was one of several CAP sites islandwide.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Hydel would provide the facilities to house CAP students as there was not enough classroom space at the CMI's Palisadoes Road campus.

Hydel was paid $9,000 per student with a total of $2,200,000 paid out during the course of the arrangement for expenses related to the rental of the venue.

The following is the per student breakdown of payments:

EXPENSE AMOUNT

Maintenance & Furniture

and Equipment (Lab) $3,500.00

Utilities (light, water, telephone) $2,000.00

Cleaning and Sanitation $2,250.00

Stationery and Computer Supplies $1,000.00

Drugs and Medical Supplies $250.00

TOTAL $9000.00

Hydel only provided the venue and venue-related services.

CMI staff conducted the sessions, hired and paid the teachers and arranged the training materials.

On January 31, 2018 Hydel wrote to CMI terminating the arrangement, citing concern about the maintenance of the facilities and other student-related matters.

Hydel is no longer a CAP site.