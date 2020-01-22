Hydel gives scholarships to baby who was stolen in 2019, brother

APPROXIMATELY two weeks after the Jamaica Observer highlighted the birthday of Sae'breon Hutton, the day-old baby snatched from the Victoria Jubilee Hospital last year, Hydel Group of Schools has offered him a full scholarship.

His eight-year-old brother Rudean was also offered a full scholarship.

The announcement was made during morning devotion at the St Catherine-based institution on Monday.

Despite the early morning downpour that delayed the arrival of some students, those in attendance gladly received the Huttons and their mother.

The children and their parents were specially invited guests of the school, whose staff and students greeted them with songs of welcome.

While the students sang the popular hymn Yes, Jesus Loves Me, Sae'breon – swinging his legs as he sat on his father's lap – paid keen attention.

“When I saw the father break down in tears on television my heart bled for him. And when I saw your story that the child was recovered and he is one year old I cried for joy. I asked myself what I can do to bring some healing to the family, so I offered not only the baby a tuition scholarship for as long as he is at Hydel but [there was also a scholarship provided for] the eight-year-old sibling,” president and founder of the Hydel Group of Schools and University Dr Hyacinth Bennett told the Jamaica Observer after making the announcement.

But that wasn't all. The boys' father Sinclair Hutton, who is a plumber, was offered a position on the school's maintenance team.

“Thanks for the opportunity; it is once in a lifetime. Last year this time I couldn't sleep, I couldn't eat, I couldn't drink; just breath was in the body. I was just going through the motion, but one year later I have to say thanks be to God. It is a joy, it is a joy,” Hutton said.

“The two of them are at the same place, so we can do one pick-up. When I told him (Rudean) that his brother was getting a full scholarship he wanted to come here right beside his brother so I am happy that they offered him [a scholarship] as well,” Hutton added.

He was also grateful his new job will allow him to spend more time with his children. “Work same place, kids attend same school, wow! God is good. So me glad for that. I wasn't expecting this one. Matter of fact, I was just expecting Sae'breon alone [to benefit]; now [the good fortune has been extended] to next son, now to job offer,” Hutton added.

The children's mother Suzzett Whyte, a woman of few words, said she, too, was grateful for the kind gesture.

On January 9, 2019, mere hours after Sae'breon was stolen, Whyte told the Observer of her ordeal. She explained that at approximately 5:00 am she was awakened after having a heavy flow of lochia. By that time, she said, the lights on the ward had been turned on while most of the exhausted mothers slept. Not wanting to wake the mother who was immediately beside her, she said that she trusted a woman, clad in a denim skirt and a multi-coloured top, who was standing and looking through the window and who offered to watch her baby while she went to the bathroom.

That woman was Peta-Gay Ffrench.

Ffrench, who is from Harker's Hall in St Catherine, was taken into custody on February 5 when she turned up at the Registrar General's Department in Twickenham Park, St Catherine, attempting to register the baby.

A subsequent DNA test confirmed on February 7 that the baby belonged to Hutton and Whyte.

Ffrench pleaded guilty to child stealing on July 18.

Prior to the matter being transferred to the Supreme Court, it was said in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in April that Ffrench had lurked at the hospital for almost a month before stealing the child.

According to court documents, Ffrench, who was 27 years old at the time of the kidnapping, was first seen at the hospital by two witnesses on December 10, 2018.

French was sentenced to 40 months' imprisonment at hard labour on October 3, 2019.