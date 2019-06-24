Hylton declares support for Phillips

St Andrew Western Member of Parliament Anthony Hylton yesterday declared his support for People's National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips, who is being challenged by Manchester Central MP Peter Bunting.

Hylton is the latest member of the PNP's Parliamentary group to come out in support of either candidate, as lines are drawn in the impending leadership contest.

“Comrade Peter Phillips proved the best person to lead the transition of the Jamaican economy to its current growth path. It is equally true that he is best-placed to lead the complex task of transitioning the party in a period of change and uncertainty,” Hylton said in a statement.

“His record of performance at all levels of the party and across government ministries provides the requisite experience and demonstrated values on which the party and all Jamaicans can rely during this period of insecurity and pervasive corruption that threatens the gains of the previous PNP Administration,” he said.

“I support Peter David Phillips to remain the party president, to heal the party after this presidential challenge, and to lead a united team to victory in the next election cycle,” Hylton added.