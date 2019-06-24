Hylton declares support for Phillips
St Andrew Western Member of Parliament Anthony Hylton yesterday declared his support for People's National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips, who is being challenged by Manchester Central MP Peter Bunting.
Hylton is the latest member of the PNP's Parliamentary group to come out in support of either candidate, as lines are drawn in the impending leadership contest.
“Comrade Peter Phillips proved the best person to lead the transition of the Jamaican economy to its current growth path. It is equally true that he is best-placed to lead the complex task of transitioning the party in a period of change and uncertainty,” Hylton said in a statement.
“His record of performance at all levels of the party and across government ministries provides the requisite experience and demonstrated values on which the party and all Jamaicans can rely during this period of insecurity and pervasive corruption that threatens the gains of the previous PNP Administration,” he said.
“I support Peter David Phillips to remain the party president, to heal the party after this presidential challenge, and to lead a united team to victory in the next election cycle,” Hylton added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy