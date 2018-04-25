I got a green sheet from the US Embassy...

Q: I received a half-page green sheet after my interview for a visiting visa. What does it mean?

A: Thank you for your interest in visiting the United States.

If your non-immigrant visa or “visiting visa” application was denied, the interviewing consular officer would have handed you a piece of paper explaining the reason. It is important that you take the time to read the explanation carefully.

If you received a green sheet during the interview, you were denied because you did not meet the requirements under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). It means that you:

• Did not sufficiently demonstrate to the consular officer that you qualify for the non-immigrant visa category you applied for; and/or

• Did not overcome the presumption of immigrant intent, required by law, by sufficiently demonstrating that you have strong ties to your home country that will compel you to leave the United States at the end of your temporary stay.

Since every person's life circumstances are different, it is difficult to detail the exact factors that led to a 214(b) refusal. Consular officers look at the totality of every applicant's circumstance to make a determination of eligibility, and factors may include:

• Your job;

• Your home; and/or

• Your relationships with family and friends.

Consular officers review each applicant's case carefully. Before you come in for the interview, you must submit an application form called the DS-160. This form asks for information about your employment, who you are visiting, where you will be staying, and many other details that help the consular officer determine your qualifications. Before you even come to a consular officer's window, he or she will have reviewed your DS-160 application.

The questions you are asked at the interview are supplementary to the information provided in the DS-160, that is why it is important that you answer the questions fully and truthfully. The information provided in both your application and your interview is used to determine whether or not you are eligible for the visiting visa, based on Section 214(b) of the INA.

A refusal under section 214(b) is for that specific application, so once a case is decided, it is closed and the consular section cannot take any further action. There is no appeal process. However, if you feel there is additional information that should be considered related to the visa decision, you may reapply for a visa. To reapply you must complete a new application form, pay the application fee, and schedule an appointment for a new interview.

While you are welcome to reapply for a visiting visa if you choose, you should wait at least six months since your last application and/or until you believe that something in your life circumstances has significantly changed from when you last applied.

You can find more information on passports on our website, https://jm.usembassy.gov and the Department of State's travel website https://travel.state.gov/

Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter and Instagram . We also answer general visa questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.