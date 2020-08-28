I'm already missing Tony Hart, a truly exceptional friend, says 'Butch' Stewart

With the passing of Tony Hart, I have lost someone I regarded as a brother and a truly exceptional friend, a patriot if ever there was one and a man who gave almost completely of himself in a life committed to the well-being of his compatriots.

Like many others, I craved the presence of Tony Hart for the fun-filled hours of laughter and camaraderie that were difficult to match, whether it was at dominoes, travelling together overseas or lazing on a beach and enjoying nature's bounty.

Tony cemented his place in the pantheon of highly successful Jamaican businessmen whose achievements will live long after them. Indeed, the thriving city of Montego Bay will stand as a monument to one of its most outstanding sons.

Although he touched the lives of so many across the length and breadth of Jamaica, through his extensive business activities, philanthropy or politics, his legacy is intricately bound up with his beloved Montego Bay where he was born on October 8, 1932.

The Montego Freeport that would unleash the economic potential of the second city is synonymous with the name Tony Hart. At the time of its development in the late 1960s, the Freeport was a marvel of modern engineering and the largest project of its kind in Jamaica.

Tony Hart started the first record manufacturing company in Jamaica — Records Limited — and ran one of the early car dealerships, the Northern Industrial Garage which sold 300 cars in three months at a time when cars were few on Jamaican roads.

A tireless contributor to nation-building, Tony also served his country as:

• Chairman-founder of Montego Freeport Limited

• Chairman, Apparel Handlers

• Chairman, Air Jamaica

• Chairman, Caymanas Track Limited

• Chairman, Samuel Hart and Son

• Chairman, Coconut Industry Board

• Commodore, Montego Bay Yacht Club

• Founder and director of Records Limited and Federal Records Limited

• Director, Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited

• Director, Jamaica Development Bank

• Director, Sam Sharpe Teacher's College

For selfless and outstanding service to his country, Tony Hart was awarded Jamaica's fourth highest honour, the Order of Jamaica (OJ), and before that the Commander of the Order of Distinction (CD). He was also the recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of Technology, Jamaica, and in 2013 was inducted into the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica Hall of Fame.

Tony had one of those rock-solid marriages to his delightful wife Sheila, formerly Desnoes, with whom he would have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary this year. Their beautiful children are Mark, Bruce, Blaise and Wendy. To them I express my deepest condolences.

I am already missing this wonderful human being but I know that he is gone to a place that is as peaceful and enjoyable as was his time with us. May his soul rest in peace.

All that's good.

Hon Gordon “Butch” Stewart, OJ, CD, Hon DLitt

Chairman/founder Sandals and ATL Group of Companies