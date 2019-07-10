I was told I did not qualify for a visa. When can I apply again?
Answer: As per US law, there is no specific time you must wait before reapplying for a visa. We recommend, however, that you consider your current situation in light of your previous application. If your circumstances have not changed considerably since your last application, it is unlikely you will be able to establish your eligibility for a visa on the new application. Repeat applications without a change in circumstances will not enhance your eligibility for a visa.
Question: What should I do, differently if I apply again?
Answer: When reviewing your visa application and during your visa interview, consular officers look at evidence of strong ties to Jamaica or your home country. These ties can include work, educational, family or social links to Jamaica or your home country. If you were told you did not qualify for a visa on a previous application under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, it is likely that you did not demonstrate sufficient ties to qualify for the visa. Therefore, you should consider if you've had a considerable change in your circumstances before reapplying. As with all changes, it is important to demonstrate the permanence of this change.
Question: I'm ready to reapply. What must I do now?
Answer: If you decide to reapply, you must submit a new application and photo, pay the visa application fee, and make a new appointment to be interviewed by a consular officer. You can submit applications through our service provider at www.usvisa-info.com. As always, be fully truthful both on the application and during the interview. If parts of your application have not changed since your previous application still report them correctly, as intentional misrepresentation of application details can lead to a permanent ineligibility for a visa.
