I will miss Kenneth Baugh, a true gentleman politician – 'Butch' Stewart

THE nation will lay to rest today a man who has earned the undying respect of his country and someone whom I have admired and lauded for his love of people and his willingness to serve. In Dr Kenneth Baugh, Jamaica has lost a true gentleman politician.

Dr Baugh was easily one of the most decent human beings to have walked this Earth. He carried himself with great dignity and he approached his service as foreign minister and health minister with a consummate sense of purpose.

On the political stage, Dr Baugh represented the sort of politician that Jamaica needs and will continue to need. His mild-mannered and non-confrontational approach to difficult issues made him special among Opposition leaders.

It is for those qualities that he managed to gain the respect of his compatriots, even among those of a different political persuasion. He set an example for his nation by his voice of balance and reason.

Above all else, I will remember Dr Baugh for his conciliatory manner, his impeccable character, and unquestioned integrity ­– the essential qualities of a true statesman and a patriot.

I extend my deepest condolence to his wife, Vilma, others of his beloved family and friends.

Like the rest of Jamaica, I will sorely miss Dr Kenneth Baugh.

Gordon “Butch” Stewart, OJ, CD, Hon D Litt

Chairman, Sandals Resorts International/Appliance Traders Limited