Ian Dear's hard work results in national honour

The conferral of national honour, Order of Distinction, on businessman Ian Dear comes as no surprise, as his has been one of the most respected names in the Caribbean tourism industry.

Following a lifetime dedicated to national service and the development of Jamaica's tourism industry, Margaritaville Caribbean Group (MCG) Founder and Chairman Dear will receive his award, in the Commander Class, by the Government of Jamaica tomorrow, during a virtual ceremony, following its announcement on August 6.

He will be recognised for his decades of “exceptional contribution to Caribbean tourism and real estate development”.

Dear will officially receive his honour on October 19th via a virtual ceremony.

Celebrated by his peers for his astute leadership, impeccable work ethics and vision, Dear's resume showcases countless projects including major tourism attractions, a gaming and entertainment complex, multiple bar and restaurant concepts, cruise ports, and airport hubs.

Despite his many ventures, however, Dear is best known for his current role as founder of MCG, which, under his guidance, has become an internationally recognised industry-leading hospitality company with 25 proprietary brands in more than 50 locations throughout the Caribbean. MCG has also established partnerships with several world-renowned brands including Starbucks, Dairy Queen, Quizno's and Cinnabon.

Reflecting on his award, Dear noted, “It is truly an honour for my life's work and contribution to the tourism and real estate industries to be recognised by the Government of Jamaica at this level. I have always genuinely believed in the exceptional potential of Jamaica as a tourism destination which is why I dedicated my career to helping to build the industry.”

Dear also expressed his great appreciation for the support of those who helped him to realise his vision. “I am so grateful for the foundation of my family and mentors throughout my life. My wife Carla, my children Lauren, Jayson and Chloe, my parents/mentors Winston and Denise (pops and moms, as well as my mentors Tony Hart, Gordon Marzouca and Harry Maragh, along with the many friends along the journey.”

Both this award and Dear's overall success are a testament to the idea that hard work and perseverance lead to great rewards. A graduate of Cornwall College and Montego Bay Community College, Ian Dear started his first company at the young age of 17 and has never stopped in his entrepreneurial pursuits. By age 20, he owned two garment factories, and from there went on to the world of real estate development and eventually tourism. Several decades later, Dear has become a titan in his industry with no signs of slowing down.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett welcomed Dear's award, stating, “When you think of inspired leadership within the tourism industry, you think of Ian Dear. He has made such a meaningful contribution to the tourism landscape in Jamaica and is one of the driving forces behind its continued growth, innovation and development. I congratulate him on receiving this national honour. I could not think of a more deserving person.”

No matter how hectic his schedule is, however, Dear always finds time to give back. To this extent, he has actively served in several community service organisations, private sector groups, public sector boards, and as a justice of the peace.

His board memberships include the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Young President's Association, the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, the Jamaica Cruise Council and the Attractions Association of Jamaica. Dear is also currently chairman of the board of the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo).