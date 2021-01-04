Icons assist needy children with tablets, other school supplies
ANNOTTO BAY, St Mary – Charity organisation, Icons of Annotto Bay, with the help of sponsors, successfully treated needy pupils and students from institutions in St Mary and Portland with school-based items on New Year's Day.
The items included tablets, pens, pencils, school bags, COVID-19 kits given by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Jamaica, books, and sharpeners.
Icons founder and President Wyatt “Spur” Williams led the small ceremony, reduced due to COVID-19 protocols in this sea coast town, dedicated to some of the young men and women, who expressed gratitude for the gesture.
“This is our way of encouraging you as students to improve yourselves in school,” Williams told the awardees. “We hope that you will be able to use the tools that have been provided to do better work, and Icons will do all we can to ensure that you get the necessary support that you, in time, will use to help develop your communities and your country.”
Responding on behalf of the recipients, grade 10 student of Annotto Bay High School Sheria Thompson lauded Icons and pledged that they will use the items to their advantage.
“We want to thank you very much for what you have done, and you can count on us to do good work as we prepare for the restart of school,” she said.
The companies and individuals assisting with sponsorship were Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Everoy Chin, Daybreak Logistics, Heather Chambers-Daley, Michael Daley, Winston Chambers, Antoinette Duncan, and Carol McKoy.
