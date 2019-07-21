Icons of Annotto Bay geared for big weekend

Charity group Icons of Annotto Bay launched its upcoming annual celebrations last week with a church service at the Annotto Bay Baptist Church in St Mary.

The group held another church service at the Annotto Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church in the town, and will next week hold a football and awards ceremony at the refurbished Westmoreland Oval, next to the Annotto Bay Hospital, starting Friday, July 26 and ending Sunday, July 28.

Director of Icons of Annotto Bay Wyatt “Spur” Williams told the Jamaica Observer that 17 people who have given yeoman service to the community will be honoured. They include captain of the Jamaica Women's football team to the recent World Cup in France, Konya Plummer, who is from the area; and former St Mary Football Association President Raymond Anderson.

The Icons, which comprises directors who live in the USA and Jamaica, will have as its outreach programme this coming Wednesday a visit to shut-ins, who will be given gift packages, among other items.

The six-a-side football launch will be held on Friday at 5:00 pm, followed by night matches at the Westmoreland Oval to be addressed by custos of St Mary, Major Errol Johnson, and presentations from Member of Parliament Dr Norman Dunn, and People's National Party caretaker, Dr Shane Alexis. The councillor and caretaker are also down to speak.

Sunday's closing activities will include the semi-finals and final. Prize money of $100,000, trophies and medals will be presented.

The Icons of Annotto Bay Inc, which is also registered in the United States as a not-for-profit organisation, among other things, honours outstanding contributors to Annotto Bay's development; as well as uses football as a tool to reduce violence in the town.