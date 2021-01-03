Icons of Annotto Bay treat St Mary Infirmary residents to lunch

The St Mary Infirmary was the latest stop on the road of benevolence for charity group Icons of Annotto Bay, with the donation of lunches to residents and staff to mark the new year.

Due to COVID-19 constraints, the group could not interact with residents as members would have hoped for, and so the meals, prepared by head chef, founder and president, Wyatt “Spur” Williams, were handed over to Matron Sharon Burke in a brief afternoon ceremony at the Port Maria-based facility, managed by the St Mary Municipal Corporation on New Year's Day.

There are 81 residents at the infirmary.

Williams, a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, who is based in the United States, said that Icons always wanted to contribute to the infirmary, but it had only just become a reality. He assured that the institution would be given priority attention henceforth, as Icons continued its mission to uplift those in need, based upon its motto.

“This is merely the start of good things to come,” Williams stated. “We will be working alongside your institutions to see what we can do to improve the lives of the residents of the infirmary. We will always be your partner,” he told Matron Burke.

“On behalf of the St Mary Municipal Corporation, thanks a lot for your donation, and we hope for a continued partnership,” Burke responded.

Also included in the presentation party was popular private medical practitioner, Dr Nagendra Babu Chandolu, a director of Icons, who expressed his willingness to assist residents of the infirmary with medical attention if the institution so desired.

“That would be a wonderful thing for me. I used to come here to work at the infirmary at least twice a month when I was a medical officer of the St Mary health department, so I am familiar with the institution and I will do whatever I can to assist anyone who needs my services, and there will be no charge,” Dr Chandolu said.

The Indian national also pledged to, through the charity, provide sanitary items to the infirmary.

“This is a great day for us,” Williams added. “It is good to see the residents up and about in high spirits, and the place looks in really good condition. I must commend the parish council for doing a good job of maintaining this facility and making it look as good as this.”