ICONS treat St Mary seniors

ICONS of Annotto Bay, a non-profit organisation which operates from Jamaica and the United States, reached out to over 100 residents of the St Mary sea coast town last December, with gifts of food and other items, mainly for senior citizens.

The group also partnered with the Annotto Bay Baptist Church in feeding seniors during Christmastime at the church, with meals being sent to others who could not make it to the religious site.

Founders, husband and wife team of Wyatt and Odette Williams, later used the opportunity to commend volunteers who had worked hard during the year in helping the organisation to deliver on its projects.

New York-based Odette Williams led the December activities, in tandem with other directors Pat Hucey, another husband and wife team of Dr Alekya Daram and Dr Nagendra Babu Chandolu; Angella Williamson, Dawn Allen, and Maxine Bendor Robinson, that, according to the officials, served the intended purpose.

For Wyatt Williams, popularly known as “Spur” when he lived and worked in Jamaica as a policeman, ICONS will continue to serve the people of Annotto Bay, among other communities.

In his message, Williams, who could not make the trip due to work commitments in the USA, thanked his colleagues for the work done and urged them to continue working hard for the benefit of others less fortunate.

“Happy New Year Icons family. I want to take this as an opportunity to extend my heartfelt greetings for the new year, 2020. As we commence the new year, let us embark on our journey with love, hope and faith. As we reflect on our tasks that we have committed ourselves to, we want to ensure that the shut-ins, and the less fortunate get the attention they need.

“Spreading the love across these communities will certainly impact the groups we target and at the same time help us as an organisation to accomplish our goals. We don't have to always have gifts but sometimes a word of encouragement makes a difference, I would like to express my gratitude to the entire team for your hard work and dedication since the inception of this organisation. I know everyone has a busy schedule, so I want to take the time to thank you all for your selflessness. This year promises to be an exciting year and I'm looking forward to working with you all. The family that prays together, stays together. Odette and I wish you all a happy and productive 2020. God bless,” Williams said.