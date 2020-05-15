ICWI announces 15% discount for clients hardest hit by COVID-19

Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) yesterday announced a 15 per cent reduction in motor premiums for clients across various sectors of the economy who have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This saving will be available to both existing policyholders and new customers; it will initially be offered for the months of May, June, and July, and is being targeted at those who have been most affected by the dramatic economic fallout,” the company said in a news release.

Qualified groups include those in the transport sector, among them the Jamaica Union of Travellers Association, Jamaica Co-operative Automobile and Limousine Tours Limited, and public passenger vehicle operators.

“The discount is also being offered to pensioners, those who have lost their jobs, such as individuals in the tourism, hotel, and food and beverage industries; as well as the brave front line workers who are putting their own personal well-being at risk to care and protect our fellow Jamaicans — health care workers (doctors and nurses), public health inspectors, other Ministry of Health and Wellness staff — and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica Defence Force,” ICWI said.

“While Jamaica slowly reopens, it is our aim to help make the road to normality smoother for those hardest hit, by introducing a COVID-19 response that will have a meaningful impact on their disposable income,” the release quotes ICWI President Paul Lalor.

“Service to our customers and to the community as a whole has always been at the heart of ICWI's operations, and now more than ever we see the need to play our part in helping to rebuild the economy,” he added.

Lalor said he was very proud of how the insurance industry as a whole has reacted to the crisis — both in an individual and collective capacity — through premium reductions, flexible payment terms, contributions to the multiple organisations that are spearheading COVID-19 assistance initiatives; and the willingness of all industry members to forgo the reduction in asset tax for the year 2020-2021, which has given the Government an additional $3 billion of revenue to help in the State's COVID-19 response.

Vice-president of marketing, distribution and human resources, Samantha Samuda, said the company has always ensured that doing business with it was easier through its network of branches, agents, broker partners and increasingly through its digital channels.

Samuda also noted that ICWI has long been offering very easy and convenient payment options to assist clients with their budgetary goals.

“We urge our customers affected by COVID-19 to reach out to our customer care representatives if they need assistance,” Samuda said, adding that customers who wish to access ICWI's service remotely can do so by visiting icwi.com and using the eClient platform - Click & Go, or transact business via Live Chat.

She also said the company is ensuring physical distancing standards are maintained, all offices have been supplied with hand sanitisers, the wearing of masks has been mandated, and enhanced cleaning measures are being conducted at all locations.

“The importance of protecting team members who are serving clients within ICWI branches cannot be stressed enough,” Samuda said.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation, but rest assured, we will always be there for you, doing our best to make doing business with us easier,” she added.