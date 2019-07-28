IDT panellist, trade unionist Trevor McNish is dead

Former trade unionist and member of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) at, Trevor McNish, died in the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) Thursday morning.

McNish, who died at age 64 after a long battle with renal problems, was an assistant island supervisor at the National Workers Union (NWU) in the 1980s, representing workers at the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company Limited, before taking up a post as a human resources manager with the Lascelles Group.

He was appointed to the IDT in the 1990s and, although he was suffering from medical issues, continued to work with the tribunal. His last major tribunal award was to former executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Jennifer Edwards, who took the NSWMA to the IDT for “unjustifiable dismissal”, which cost the agency close to $15 million.

McNish was a member of the three-man panel which also included panel chairman Charles Jones and Errol Beckford.

McNish also sat on the case which involved National Commercial Bank and one of its former employees, manager Peter Jennings, a few years ago which saw Jennings winning Jamaica's most profitable bank for wrongful dismissal.

Senior Vice-President of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) Wesley Nelson and head of the Hugh Lawson Shearer Trade Union Education Institute Danny Roberts, both recalled McNish as an ideal trade unionist who was always concerned about the plight of the workers.

“He was a humanitarian, he believed in the workers' cause,” Nelson said, as he recalled his long friendship with McNish, including the time they spent at the George Meany National Labor College in Maryland, USA, in preparation for their careers in trade unionism.

Roberts recalled that McNish chose to stay in Jamaica and continue his work at the IDT, even after his wife and daughter had emigrated to the United States.

He said that McNish's death is a great loss to the labour movement, as well as the IDT. which he had served for more than two decades.

