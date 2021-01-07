iHOME 18-inch standing fans recalled

THE National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA) has issued an immediate recall of all iHOME 18-inch standing fans purchased from Lin Tian Mart, located at 4 Mega Way, Portmore.

“Persons who have purchased the iHOME brand of 18-inch standing fans are being warned to stop using them immediately and return same to the point of purchase, as these fans are deemed a safety hazard,” the NCRA said in a release.

It has asked that consumers, with questions about the recall, contact the NCRA/Bureau of Standards Jamaica communication and customer service branch between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm at 876-618-1534 or 876-632-4275 or 876-926-3140. It added that any adverse reactions experienced from the use of the fans should be communicated immediately to the Consumer Affairs Commission.